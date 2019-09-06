County prosecutors refer case of police officers' conduct to justice crime investigators

The Prosecutor's Office with the Olt Tribunal has come out with details about public account of alleged investigation of Caracal police officers in relation with the missing case of Alexandra Macesanu saying that the abuse of office court file regarding the way of action of Interior Ministry (MAI) departments in the missing girl's case has been referred to the Section for the Investigation of Justice Crimes (SIIJ).

According to a press statement released by the same office on Friday, the criminal case regarding how the MAI departments acted in Alexandra Macesanu going missing was opened on July 31, at the Prosecutor's Office with Caracal Courthouse, on a notification from the MAI control body, and in this case investigations into abuse of office are conducted.

The case was taken over on August 1 by the Prosecutor's Office with the Olt Tribunal, at the request of the Caracal prosecutor's office.

The Prosecutor's Office with the Olt Tribunal referred the case to SIIJ on August 28.

AGERPRES