COVID-19 death toll of Romanians abroad rises by 2 to 55

Two more Romanian citizens infected with the novel coronavirus have died abroad, one in the United Kingdom and one in Germany, bringing the COVID-19 death toll of Romanians abroad to 55, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official coronavirus communication task force, reported on Thursday.

In total, 718 Romanian citizens abroad have been confirmed as infected with the novel coronavirus: 422 in Italy, 196 in Spain, 25 in France, 13 in Germany, 47 in the UK, 2 in Namibia, 2 in the US, 2 in Austria , 2 in Belgium, 2 in Indonesia and one each in Argentina, Tunisia, Ireland, Luxembourg and Sweden.Since the beginning of the epidemic, 55 Romanian citizens abroad have died: 13 in Italy, 14 in France, 16 in the UK, 7 in Spain, 3 in Germany, one in Belgium and one in Sweden.GCS shows that, of the Romanian nationals overseas confirmed with the novel coronavirus, 11 have been declared recovered: 7 in France, 2 in Indonesia, one in Luxembourg and one in Tunisia.