COVID-19 death tolls of Romanians abroad rises by 5 to 52

Five more Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus have died abroad - two in France and three in the United Kingdom, with the COVID-19 death toll of Romanian nationals abroad currently standing at 52, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official coronavirus communication task force, reported on Tuesday.

According to GCS, 709 Romanian citizens abroad have been confirmed to be infected with COVID-19: 420 in Italy, 196 in Spain, 24 in France, 9 in Germany, 45 in the United Kingdom, 2 in Namibia, 2 in the USA, 2 in Austria, 2 in Belgium, 2 in Indonesia and one each in Argentina, Tunisia, Ireland, Luxembourg and Sweden.Since the beginning of the COVID-19 epidemic, 52 Romanian citizens abroad have died: 13 in Italy, 13 in France, 15 in the UK, 7 in Spain, 2 in Germany, one in Belgium and one in Sweden.Of the Romanian citizens confirmed with the new coronavirus, 11 have been declared recovered: 7 in France, 2 in Indonesia, one in Luxembourg and one in Tunisia.