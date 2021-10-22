COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 128,014 people immunised in last 24h

Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) reported on Friday that in the last 24 hours, 128,014 doses of the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines were administered, 86,385 first doses, 10,476 second doses, and 31,153 third doses.

Since the beginning of the mass vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020, 11,612,914 doses have been administered to 6,242,319 people, of whom 5,828,457 have been fully vaccinated, and 661,239 have been vaccinated with a third, booster shot.

The administration of the booster shot started on September 28.In the past 24 hours, 36 side effects were reported, two local and 34 general.Since the beginning of the immunisation campaign, there have been a combined 17,989 side effects to the COVID-19 vaccines, of which 1,942 local and 16,047 general.