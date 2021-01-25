COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 38,346 people immunised in last 24 hours

The National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee on Monday reported that in the last 24 hours 38,346 people have been immunised in Romania according to data provided by the National Institute of Public Health via the National Electronic Register of Vaccinations.

Of the people vaccinated in the last 24 hours, 26,438 received one dose and 11,908 vaccinated two doses.

So far, 459,567 people have been vaccinated in the country. Of these, 434,503 received one dose and 25,064 received two doses.In those vaccinated in the last 24 hours, 39 common and minor reactions occurred of which six local reactions and 33 general reactions.Since December 27, 2020, 1,213 common and minor reactions were reported at the vaccination centres in Romania, of which 377 local reactions, namely pain at the injection site, 836 general reactions - fever, headache, myalgia, arthralgia, asthenia, and hives.The open hours of the vaccination centres ends at 20:00hrs, which is why the number of vaccinations performed between 17:00hrs and 20:00hrs is reflected in the next day's report.