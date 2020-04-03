Criminal files opened on people hampering disease control hit 285

As many as 285 criminal files have so far been opened by the authorised departments of the Interior Ministry for the commission of hampering disease control, a criminal offence, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official coronavirus communication task force, reported on Friday.

At the same time, the Police and the Gendarmerie have enforced 744 penalties for the violation of isolation/quarantine orders.Over the past 24 hours, the Police have found 9,143 people who did not comply with the measure regarding the restriction of movement. They were fined a total of 11,090,347 lei.GCS urges the Romanians to consider only the information verified through official sources and to call the 0800.800.358 toll-free line for recommendations and other information. The line is not an emergency line, but strictly used for public information.Romanians abroad can request information on the prevention and control of the coronavirus on a dedicated line +4021.320.20.20.As of April 2, 2020, 455,901 COVID-19 cases were reported in the EU / EEA, United Kingdom, Monaco, San Marino, Switzerland, and Andorra. Most of the cases were recorded in Italy, France, Germany, Spain and the United Kingdom.