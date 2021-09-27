 
     
Cristian Luca won three gold medals at the European Under-23 Championships

medalii

Romanian athlete Cristian Luca won three gold medals in the 55 kg category, on Sunday, at the European Under-23 Weightlifting Championships in Rovaniemi (Finland).

Luca won with 112 kg, took first place with 131 kg, and won with a total of 243 kg, agerpres reports.

In the same category, Valentin Ionadi Iancu won three silver medals, with 108 kg in the snatch, 131 kg in the clean and jerk and 239 kg in the total.

It should be noted that only three athletes competed in this category.

In the women's competition, in the 55 kg category, Larisa Dinca (CS Olimpia Bucharest) was the eighth in the snatch style, with 67 kg, the fifth in the clean and jerk, with 90 kg, and the seventh in total, with 157 kg.

