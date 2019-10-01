Cristian Tudor called back as Romania's Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador to Qatar

President Klaus Iohannis signed on Tuesday the decree regarding the calling back of Cristian Tudor as Romania's Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador to the State of Qatar.

On 6 September, diplomat Cristian Tudor was appointed head of the European Union Delegation to Kuwait.Between 2008 and 2012, he was the first-collaborator of the Romanian Ambassador to Syria, and over 2014-2015 he was head of the Middle East and Africa Directorate of the Central Office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.