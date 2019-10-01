 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Cristian Tudor called back as Romania's Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador to Qatar

Administratia Prezidentiala
Klaus Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis signed on Tuesday the decree regarding the calling back of Cristian Tudor as Romania's Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador to the State of Qatar. 

On 6 September, diplomat Cristian Tudor was appointed head of the European Union Delegation to Kuwait. 

Between 2008 and 2012, he was the first-collaborator of the Romanian Ambassador to Syria, and over 2014-2015 he was head of the Middle East and Africa Directorate of the Central Office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.