Critics‘ Choice Awards 2023 - 'Everything Everywhere All at Once', 'Abbott Elementary' şi 'Better Call Saul' au câştigat principalele premii

Critics Choice Awards

Cea de-a 28-a ediţie a premiilor Critics‘ Choice a avut loc duminică seara la hotelul Fairmont Century Plaza din Los Angeles. Au fost premiate filmele "Everything Everywhere All at Once", producţie A24, care a avut 14 nominalizări, şi "Abbott Elementary" de la ABC, care a avut şase selecţii, potrivit Variety.

Chelsea Handler a fost gazda transmisiunii, preluând ştafeta de la actorul Taye Diggs, care a prezentat ceremonia în ultimii patru ani.

Premii speciale au fost acordate actriţei Janelle Monáe, care a primit premiul #SeeHer, în timp ce Jeff Bridges a fost onorat cu Premiul pentru întreaga carieră, informează News.ro.

Lista câştigătorilor:

Best Picture: “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

Best Actress: Cate Blanchett – “Tár”

Best Actor: Brendan Fraser – “The Whale” (A24)

Best Director: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert – “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

Best Limited Series: “The Dropout” (Hulu)

Best Drama Series: “Better Call Saul” (AMC)

Best Young Actor/Actress: Gabriel LaBelle - “The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures)

Best Comedy: “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (Netflix)

Best Acting Ensemble: “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (Netflix)

Best Talk Show: “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO)

Best Comedy Special: “Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special” (Netflix)

Best Foreign Language Series: “Pachinko” (Apple TV+)

Best Animated Series: “Harley Quinn” (HBO Max)

Best Movie Made for Television: “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” (The Roku Channel)

Best Actress in a Drama Series: Zendaya - “Euphoria” (HBO)

Best Actor in a Drama Series: Bob Odenkirk - “Better Call Saul” (AMC)

Best Cinematography: Claudio Miranda - “Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures)

Best Comedy Series: “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Best Actress in a Comedy Series: Jean Smart - “Hacks” (HBO Max)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series: Jeremy Allen White - “The Bear” (FX)

Lifetime Achievement Award: Jeff Bridges

Best Animated Feature: “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” (Netflix)

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Daniel Radcliffe - “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” (The Roku Channel)

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made For Television: Amanda Seyfried - The Dropout (Hulu)

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Giancarlo Esposito - “Better Call Saul” (AMC)

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Jennifer Coolidge - “The White Lotus” (HBO)

Best Supporting Actress: Angela Bassett – “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios)

Best Supporting Actor: Ke Huy Quan – “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Henry Winkler – “Barry” (HBO)

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Sheryl Lee Ralph - “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Best Foreign Language Film: “RRR” (Variance Films)

