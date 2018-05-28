Crown Custodian Margareta and Prince Radu meet King Felipe VI of Spain

The Romanian Crown Custodian, Margareta, and Prince Radu were welcomed on Monday at the Palace of Zarzuela of Madrid by King Felipe VI of Spain and Queen consort of Spain Letizia, the Royal House of Romania informs.

According to the quoted source, the Spanish sovereigns organised a lunch for the Romanian royal couple, occasioned by the visit to Spain of the Crown Custodian and the Prince consort.The lunch was also attended by King Juan Carlos I and Queen Sofia.Furthermore, during the visit to the Kingdom of Spain, Prince Radu hold a conference at the 2018 Madrid Book Fest, hosted in the Buen Retiro Park located in the centre of the Capital of Spain. Romania is the guest-country of this year's book fest.The same source says that, in the company of journalist and historian Filip Iorga, Prince Radu spoke at the Romanian pavilion about the role of the royal family in the Romanian society today.At the end of the conference, which enjoyed the presence of a large audience, Prince Radu toured the Romanian book stand and gave autographs.