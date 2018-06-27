CSAT approves troops for mission overseas in 2019: by 305 troops more than in 2018

The members of the Supreme Council for National Defense (CSAT) approved on Wednesday, at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, the Romanian troops that can be made available for participation in missions and operations outside the territory of the Romanian state in 2019.

"Compared with 2018, the number is higher by 305 troops from the Romanian Army, which represents an increase of 11.7 per cent on last year. Thus, the Romanian Army will participate with a staff of 2,098 troops and civilians in missions and operations overseas, and the Ministry of Internal Affairs will participate with 932 troops and police officers," reads a press release sent by the Presidential Administration to Agerpres.The first topic on the agenda of the CSAT meeting, which was led by President Klaus Iohannis, was the analysis and approval of Romania's objectives for the NATO Summit in Brussels, which will take place on July 11-12."The meeting will be an opportunity for concrete expression of allied unity and solidarity, namely the transatlantic relationship and allied determination facing increasing global threats. For our country, the Summit is of particular importance from the perspective of advancing the projects to strengthen the NATO's defence and deterrence posture on the Eastern Flank, but also in terms of projecting stability in the Eastern Neighborhood, especially in the Black Sea region," the statement said.