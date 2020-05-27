 
     
CSAT convenes Wednesday, in special video conference system

A meeting of the Romania's Supreme Council for National Defence (CSAT) will take place on Wednesday, chaired by President Klaus Iohannis, in a special video conference system.

According to the Presidential Administration, the CAST meeting agenda includes topics regarding the National Defence Strategy of the Country for 2020-2024 period; Romania's armed forces that can be available for participating in missions and operations outside the Romanian state's soil in 2021 and the programme regarding the transformation, development and endowment of Romania's Army by 2026 and in prospect.

Within the CSAT meeting also analysed will be topical issues in the national security area, the Presidential Administration shows.

The meeting takes place at 12:00hrs

