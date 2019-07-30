CSAT issues positive opinion on budget revision proposals for institutions in security area

The Supreme Council for National Defence (CSAT) on Tuesday issued a positive opinion on the budget revision proposals for the institutions with prerogatives in the national security area.

"At the end of the meeting, there were issued positive opinions on budget revision proposals for the institutions with prerogatives in the national security area, in 2019," according to a Presidential Administration release sent after the CSAT meeting.

The meeting was convened last week by President Klaus Iohannis.

Public Finance Minister Eugen Teodorovici announced last Thursday, in the context of the discussions about the budget revision, that this week there would be a CSAT meeting. He maintained there was no time for the budget revision to be approved on 31 July, as planned, so that the Government could adopt this draft one week later.

"There are a few things to conclude. The approval in the Government depends on the step to pass with the CSAT. The CSAT meeting will be next week, which means the revision will not take place on 31 July, because there are more steps to cover: the CSAT, the Economic and Social Council [CES], and then 31 July is probably no longer a feasible date for the revision. Maybe the next week," the Finance Minister was saying last week.