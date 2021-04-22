 
     
CSAT meeting on April 27; Black Sea situation and conclusion of Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan

presidency.ro
Klaus Iohannis

The meeting of the Supreme Council of National Defence (CSAT) will take place on April 27, among the items on the agenda being the security situation in the Black Sea region and the implications for Romania, as well as the end of NATO's Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan, informs the Presidential Administration.

In fact, on Thursday, President Klaus Iohannis announced that a CSAT meeting would be convened next week to discuss the situation in the Black Sea area, agerpres.ro confirms.

"I will convene next week a CSAT meeting dedicated especially to this area of tension in the Black Sea and the accumulation of troops on the eastern border of Ukraine. I do not want to go into too much military detail, but I want to assure Romanians that we stay vigilant," the head of state said.

He described the situation in the area as "worrying."

