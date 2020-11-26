CSAT sitting next Thursday; Strategy regarding anti-COVID-19 vaccination on agenda

The sitting of the Supreme Council for the Country's Defence (CSAT), the agenda of which includes the topic of the strategy for anti-COVID-19 vaccination in Romania, will take place next Thursday, announced the Presidential Administration.

The CSAT sitting, led by President Klaus Iohannis, will take place at 15:00 hrs, in video-conference system.

President Klaus Iohannis announced that the anti-COVID vaccination strategy will be approved, on Friday, in a Government sitting, after which next week, probably on Wednesday, it will be adopted by the Supreme Council for the Country's Defence.

"I discussed this matter with the Prime Minister and the Minister of Health also and it was decided that this vaccination strategy be discussed and approved in Government in the first sitting, which will probably take place this week, on Friday, and next week the same strategy be taken into discussion in the CSAT, probably on Wednesday. This remains to be established in detail," said Iohannis, in a press conference at the Cotroceni Palace.

He mentioned that, after the document is approved in Government, it will be made public and for a period the representatives of the Health Ministry will explain the entire campaign.

"After it is debated and probably assumed in CSAT, I will also make some references, there will be press conferences and so forth," Iohannis showed.

The President expressed his hope that once there will be conclusive data regarding vaccination, the skepticism regarding the anti-COVID vaccine will drop.

"I understood that there are people skeptical in what regards vaccination. I understood that there are even persons in the medical area who are still skeptical, but through this campaign and through the vaccine release procedures the data will be more clear and I am convinced that, as the vaccination campaign will advance, information will come, it will be checked, because as millions and millions of people will be vaccinated all around the globe we will very quickly have conclusive medical data, this skepticism will drop and more and more Romanians will understand this is the method by which the pandemic can be stopped," Klaus Iohannis emphasized.

The head of state had on Monday a meeting with the National Defence Minister Nicolae Ciuca, Internal Affairs Minister Marcel Vela, and Health Minister Nelu Tataru, on the topic of the anti-COVID-19 vaccination campaign, considered a national security issue.