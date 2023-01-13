Culture Day/ President Iohannis welcomes operationalisation of PNRR funds for culture

Cultural figures and institutions, including Irina-Margareta Nistor, Eugenia Voda, the Peles National Museum, and the Sibiu National Theatre House, were decorated on Friday at a National Culture Day ceremony that took place at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, told Agerpres.

President Klaus Iohannis welcomed, during the ceremony, the operationalisation of culture and cultural heritage funds under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), showing that he also wants the funds intended for the rehabilitation of cultural institutions to reach their goals as soon as possible and to the greatest extent possible.

"The global challenges that we have to face show us how important it is to strengthen and modernise the institutions and mechanisms that contribute to the defence of the values that culture establishes, supports and develops in a society. Therefore, I welcome the operationalisation of culture and cultural heritage funds under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR). I would also like the funds intended for the rehabilitation of cultural institutions to reach their goal as soon as possible and to the greatest extent possible," said Iohannis.

President Iohannis stated that the troupes of the Radu Stanca National Theatre House in Sibiu, the Liviu Rebreanu Company of the Targu Mures National Theatre House and the Csiky Gergely Hungarian State Theatre in Timisoara have over the past decades offered the public interesting perspectives of the fascinating universe of human diversity.

"Romania is recognised as a space of creative might and freedom that is displayed for the world to see every year at the great Sibiu International Theatre Festival. Performing arts, like the entire Romanian culture, enjoys the important contribution of national minorities. It finds its valuable expression in institutions and their projects, including the Csiky Gergely Hungarian State Theatre House in Timisoara. In the fruitful paradigm of intercultural dialogue, you, the collectives of the national theatres in Targu Mures and Sibiu, have given exceptional mastery examples of dramaturgical discourse," said Iohannis.

Iohannis said that the decorations awarded to Iosif Ion Prunner, the conductor of the George Enescu Philharmonic Choir, and pianist Axia Marinescu are intended to reward the honourable mission they undertook on national and international stages to serve beauty through music and peace. He added that the members of the Moldova Philharmonic Orchestra have for eight decades been bringing famous musical names to the Iasi public and others. At the same time, he said that the medal bestowed on the Peles National Museum is a recognition of the selflessness and professionalism that the museum's specialists have displayed in the preservation and interpretation of and capitalisation on the museum's exceptional historical and artistic heritage.

Iohannis mentioned that also awarded are Romfilatelia Director General Cristina Popescu, film critics Irina-Margareta Nistor and Eugenia Voda and visual artist Puiu Manu for their long professional careers through which they have moved education, film, literature, history, sciences, and cultural heritage closer to younger people through excellent communication of culture to the general public.

"Over the last two centuries, our cultural elites have inspired the Romanian society to walk the path towards Western modernisation and democratisation. Romanians are proud of the figures whose works have not only enriched spirituality and national and universal heritage, but also led us to take up fundamental values and national objectives," said President Iohannis.

He said that ahead of January 15, the National Romanian Culture Day, he promulgated a law that dedicates the year 2023 to honouring the works of Dimitrie Cantemir and Ciprian Porumbescu, adding that the events that will be dedicated to them will contribute to a better understanding of history, as well as the role played by culture in the development of our society. The chief of state also said that he decided to grant his High Patronage to the Timisoara - European Capital of Culture 2023 cultural programme.

Iohannis also mentioned the war in Ukraine, saying that in Romania it generated exceptional displays of solidarity, including cultural initiatives and that Romania will continue to provide support to public officials and citizens of Moldova, including in the areas of culture and education.

"I welcome the results of our joint cultural projects and proudly mention having successfully approached UNESCO to have the Romanian blouse with embroidery on the shoulder included in the intangible cultural heritage of humanity," said Iohannis.

Prunner said that the award received is a sign that culture in Romania is at a very high level.

"Culture is a spearhead for our country," said the conductor of the George Enescu Philharmonic Choir.

Constantin Chiriac thanked for the award and recited from Mihai Eminescu, saying that "personality is the supreme good."

President Iohannis awarded a Faithful Service Officer medal to Cristina Popescu, general director of Romfilatelia; a For Merit Knight medal to Eugenia Voda, a film critic and television producer, and also to choir conductor Prunner.

A Cultural Merit Knight medal music category went to pianist Axia Ioana Cora Marinescu; a Cultural Merit Knight medal visual arts category went to visual artist Puiu Manu; a Cultural Merit Knight medal culture promotion category went to film critic Irina-Margareta Nistor and a similar one to Florica Zaharia, founder of the Museum of Textiles, Baita, Hunedoara County.

President Klaus Iohannis bestowed a Cultural Merit Commander medal performing arts category to the Radu Stanca National Theatre House of Sibiu; a Cultural Merit Officer medal performing arts category to the Csiky Gergely Hungarian State Theatre House of Timisoara and the Liviu Rebreanu company of the Targu Mures National Theatre House; a Cultural Merit officer medal national cultural heritage medal to the Peles National Museum; and a Cultural Merit officer medal culture promotion category to the Moldova Philharmonics of Iasi.

The attendees included Culture Minister Lucian Romascanu; Chairman of the Romanian Culture Institute (ICR) Liviu Jicman, and presidential advisors.