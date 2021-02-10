Culture Ministry participates in organization of Romania-Spain anniversary programme 2021

The Culture Ministry, via the National History Museum of Romania, will support the organization of the public and cultural diplomacy programme that will celebrate the 140th anniversary this year of diplomatic relations between Romania and Spain.

"This is a very important event for us, and we will treat it as such. This will be a good occasion to promote and strengthen the connection between the Romanian diaspora in Spain and the values of our national culture. At the same time, we will bring to the public's attention some elements of the Spanish culture. It will be a programme that will give us the opportunity to promote cultural diversity, which is very necessary for identifying a common language between the different groups in the society," Minister of Culture Bogdan Gheorghiu said in a press release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday.

The calendar of the actions and events included with the Romania-Spain 2021 anniversary programme is established by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, through the Romanian Embassy in Spain, as coordinator.The central moment of the cultural manifestations will be represented by the most important Romanian archaeological exhibition that was ever proposed to the Spanish audience. "Dacia - the Last Frontier of the Roman World," to be held at the National Museum of Archeology in Madrid. The exhibition will be organised under the coordination of the Ministry of Culture, through the National History Museum of Romania, with the support of the Romanian Cultural Institute and the Ministry of National Defence.The cultural programme also includes the following events: a presentation of the history of the Romanian culture in Madrid, various set-ups in the public space (the exhibition of the "Fiesta" installation, a project conceived and made by architects Attila Kim and Bogdan Ciocodeica), concerts, including a George Enescu anniversary moment, exhibitions (the Romanian-Spanish diplomatic archives, a common exhibition Romania-Spain, an exhibition of the Memorial of the Victims of Communism) and so on.The funds needed for the preparation and unfolding of the Romania-Spain anniversary programme 2021 will be taken from the budgets of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of National Defence, the Ministry of Culture and the Romanian Cultural Institute. The Romania-Spain anniversary programme 2021 will also benefit from financial support from other institutions of the central and local public authorities, according to law.

