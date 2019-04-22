Dan Barna: PNDL - 'public money-stealing mechanism'

The National Local Development Program (PNDL) is a "public money-stealing mechanism," Chairman of Save Romania Union (USR) Barrna said in Vaslui on Monday, alongside the USR-PLUS Alliance 2020 caravan, whose representatives held talks with citizens about the main points in the electoral program for the European Parliament elections.

"PNDL is the best proof that an incompetent government may waste Romania's opportunity to develop. If we look strictly at the sum, PNDL allocations place Romania among the first 10 states as investments theoretically present on paper in the budget. In practice, If we look at where this development is reflected, it is nowhere. As a matter of fact, and I take responsibility for what I am saying, PSD [the Social Democratic Party, major at rule, ed.n.] refuses to use the European development funds and uses the PNDL as an electoral leash for mayors. (...) With some insignificant marginal exceptions, PNDL is a public money-stealing mechanism," said Dan Barna.

The USR leader explained that European funds are being accessed in a small proportion because the projects developed with money coming from the EU are very strictly checked.

He stated that the USR-PLUS opinion is that national funds and European funds must be sources of funding with the same regime, so that the national money can no longer be used as a lever to keep mayors dependent on a political decision from Bucharest.

AGERPRES