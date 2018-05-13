Dancila, about Melescanu being summoned: President should call if he wants minister to go to Cotroceni

President Klaus Iohannis should call the Prime Minister if he wishes a Minister go to Cotroceni Presidential Palace, Romanian Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated on Monday in reference to the Foreign Affairs Minister, Teodor Melescanu, having been summoned by the head of state to Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

"If he wants a Minister to go to Cotroceni, he must first discuss it with the Prime Minister, that's the normal way to do it. He [Klaus Iohannis, ed. n] decides if he has to make the call or not. In a Government, in order to call a Minister, you must first talk to the Prime Minister, that is the rule and this rule has to be respected by everyone, just as I respect all rules that fall within the president's scope. It is up to him if he wants the Minister to go there or not, he has to call. The president has to call if he wants a Minister to go to Cotroceni, we are still a Government, there are certain rules that need to be observed by everyone," Prime Minister Viorica Dancila declared in Parliament, where she attended the Social Democratic Party's Standing Bureau's meeting.Viorica Dancila said that Teodor Melescanu had a talk with her."Mister Melescanu talked to me, he talked to the Prime Minister, and, of course, if the Prime Minister agrees, he will go. I cannot agree with something that I was not asked about," the Prime Minister mentioned.The meeting requested by President Klaus Iohannis with the Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu will take place on Tuesday, the Presidential Administration announced.According to the quoted source, the meeting will take place at 11:00 hrs.President Klaus Iohannis announced on Saturday, at Blaj, that he will invite Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu, for the latter to explain to him the position that was adopted by Romania's representatives at the discussion carried out at the level of the European External Action Service of the EU concerning the relocation of the diplomatic missions in Israel, from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.