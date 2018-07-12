 
     
Dancila announces issue of government bonds to be continued during Tezaur programme - Centennial edition

Viorica Dancila

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila announced on Thursday that the issuing of government bonds for the population, with the 'Tezaur / Treasury' programme - the Centennial edition, will continue. 


"I have already discussed with Minister Teodorovici [ Finance Minister, e.n.], with experts from the Finance Ministry and decided that, given the increased interest of the population in this saving method, the Public Finance Ministry is envisaging to continue to issue government bonds for the population until the ceiling established for 2018 is exhausted, at an indicative level of 4 billion lei," Dancila said at the start of the Cabinet meeting. 

According to the head of the Executive, "the first government bonds issued by the Ministry of Public Finances, from the Tezaur/Treasury programme - the Centennial edition, proved to be a success." 

"Romanians appreciate this saving instrument, safe and convenient. They have invested over 786 million lei," the Prime Minister said.

