Dancila: Let us act in unison to be able to bring PSD back to governing

The chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Viorica Dancila, stated on Wednesday in southern Comana, the Giurgiu County at the meeting with the county mayors, that the Social Democrats need to act in unison to be able to bring PSD back to governing and continue the development of the country.

"It brings me great joy to be today in Giurgiu, together with a leading organization, an organization that each time knew how to surpass obstacles, to prove its unity, its power and to obtain each time a very good score. (...) The attitude of the PSD was one that was for the people, for the local communities. It's true mistakes were made, it's true that maybe in certain domains the expectations were much higher, but, each time, we leaned towards the people and towards developing communities and I believe that this was appreciated here, in Giurgiu, too, as well as in Transylvania, Moldavia and Dobrogea. Let's not forget that last year we paid all the bills for the PNDL [National Program for Local Development] 1 and PNDL 2. If last year we had bills worth 4.6 billion RON, this year we had 4.6 billion lei only in the first quarter. I believe that we must approach these elections as rehearsals for the local elections. There are in this hall many mayors, steadfast mayors who are involved, and the wave of confidence will be demonstrated in the local elections of next year. (...) Let us act in unison to be able to bring PSD back to governing and continue the development of this country. We have a President who is not sensitive to Romanians' problems, that is interested only in obtaining absolute power and in no way in what is happening in this country," Viorica Dancila stated.The PSD Senator from Giurgiu Niculae Badalau showed his conviction that next year, in February, the PSD will be able to pass a motion against the current government.