Dancila says PSD will analyse election results; a CEx meeting might convene Tuesday

Chairperson of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Viorica Dancila announced that the Social Democrats would analyse the result of the voting on Sunday

"I believe that we have counties where we could have had a better score. Tomorrow, we will carry out an analysis compared to 2014, when the previous presidential election took place, we will also compare it with the elections to the European Parliament," Dancila stated on Sunday night, upon leaving the PSD headquarters.She mentioned that the next meeting of the Executive Committee might take place on Tuesday.According to Dancila, there will be discussions in the party regarding each county in terms of the result obtained against the target.When asked whether she has fears regarding the second round of the election, Dancila responded: "If you are arrogant you can say: 'I won!'. I believe that one should firstly win people's soul and confidence," the PSD leader stated.Dancila reiterated that she wants a debate with President Klaus Iohannis, the National Liberal Party (PNL) candidate, in the second round of elections."Now, I believe that this one-on-one debate is required. I invited Mr. Iohannis to a one-on-one debate, I hope he accepts it, I hope he is brave and comes to this very necessary debate," Dancila stated.