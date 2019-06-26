Dangerous weather in Romania hits 40 settlements, Bucharest City

Firefighters have been working over the last 24 hours to clean up after dangerous weather in 40 settlements in 13 counties and the capital city of Bucharest, according to the Inspectorate General for Emergency Situations (IGSU).

They used motor pumps to drain flood water out of 34 houses, 75 yards and 26 basements, and they also removed 93 trees fallen on roads that damaged 36 motor vehicles.Following the issuing of code orange and code red advisories by meteorologists and hydrologists, IGSU sent seven warning short text messages to the public under the RO-ALERT system, which aimed at preventive measures for settlements in the counties of Dambovita, Galati, Timis, and Tulcea.On Wednesday morning, missions were still underway in the counties of Arges, Braila, Buzau, Galati, Giurgiu, Ilfov, and Olt, as well as in Bucharest for the removal of flood water from houses and the removal of building elements detached from buildings and strewn vegetal remains caused by abundant rainfall and strong winds.IGSU says that traffic is currently disrupted on DN 15 (Neamt) due to the sloping of the road and temporarily suspended on DN 17B (Neamt) and DN 1B (Buzau).Information on how to behave in case of emergencies, as well as other useful info about the occurrence of dangerous weather phenomena can be obtained through a DSU application, which can be downloaded free of charge from Google Play Store and App Store.