David Beckham, coproprietar, și-a majorat participarea la Inter Miami

Coproprietar al Inter Miami, în Major League Soccer, David Beckham a anunţat că şi-a majorat participarea la echipa americană.
Echipa lui David Beckham a debutat în MLS anul trecut.
Coproprietari, Beckham şi fraţii Jorge şi Jose Mas, au finalizat cumpărarea acţiunilor lui Marcelo Claure şi Masayoshi Son.
#InterMiamiCF today announced Jorge and Jose Mas and David Beckham have finalized the buyout of Marcelo Claure and Masayoshi Son, increasing their equity in the Club. Ares Management joins as a preferred equity investor.— Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) September 17, 2021
