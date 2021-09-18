 
     
David Beckham, coproprietar, și-a majorat participarea la Inter Miami

Coproprietar al Inter Miami, în Major League Soccer, David Beckham a anunţat că şi-a majorat participarea la echipa americană.

Echipa lui David Beckham a debutat în MLS anul trecut.

Coproprietari, Beckham şi fraţii Jorge şi Jose Mas, au finalizat cumpărarea acţiunilor lui Marcelo Claure şi Masayoshi Son.

 

