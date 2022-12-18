VIDEO David Popovici wins silver medal in 200m freestyle at 16th FINA World Swimming Championships in Melbourne

Romanian athlete David Popovici won the silver medal in the 200m freestyle on Sunday at the 16th FINA World Swimming Championships (25 m) in Melbourne (Australia).

In the final, David Popovici (18 years old) clocked 1 min 40 sec 79/100, being overtaken by South Korean Sunwoo Hwang, who set a new competition record, at 1 min 39 sec 72/100. The podium was completed by the British Tom Dean, with 1 min 40 sec 86/100.

In the series also held on Sunday, Popovici timed at 1 min 42 sec 31/100.

Romania fielded three swimmers at 16th FINA World Swimming Championships in Melbourne (December 13-18), David Popovici, Robert Glinta and Andrei Anghel, obtaining only one medal, the one won by Popovici in the 200m freestyle.

Popovici had the European title in the 200m freestyle in the short course, won last year in Kazan.

This year, David Popovici won the gold medals in the 100m freestyle and 200m freestyle, both at the European Senior Championships and at the World Senior Championships in the Olympic pool.