David Popovici's swimming gear fetches over 40,000 euros for charity

The swimming gear of double world and European champion David Popovici, which was put up for charity auction, fetched over 40,000 euros in less than a month, a release informs.

The money will go to former junior world rowing vice-champion Florentina Filipovici, who is battling a serious illness and has nowhere to live with her three children aged between 4 and 8.

The campaign initiated by international charity Hope and Homes for Children together with world champion David Popovici received 2,650 bids for the cap and goggles with which he raced at the World Aquatics Championships in Budapest.

The campaign hosted by the hhc.galantom.ro/p/davidpopovici platform ends on Friday, August 26, at 2:00 p.m., and the winner of David's swimming gear will be decided by drawing lots. The minimum bid is 25 RON.

In spring this year, the Hope and Homes for Children Foundation started the construction of a three-room house for Florentina Filipovici, in her native village in Suceava County, but additional funds were needed to complete and furnish it.

The draw will take place by September 2 at the latest, and the name of the winner will be announced on https://hopeandhomes.ro/ and on the social media channels of the Hope and Homes for Children Foundation.

The total amount raised during the campaign will be doubled by service firm Genpact, which has been supporting Hope and Homes for Children since 2017.

AGERPRES