DECEMBER 16 IN HISTORY

1848 - The National Assembly of Romanian leaders in Transylvania adopts in Sibiu a National Petition protesting against the forced "union" of Transylvania with Hungary.

1894 - Death of architect Alexandru Orascu, considered one of the founders of the Romanian school of architecture. (b. July 30, 1817)

1901 - Death of physician Zaharia Petrescu, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (b. April 25, 1841)1910 - Issy-les-Moulineaux, near Paris hosts the world's first experimental flight of a jet plane, invented and piloted by its inventor Henri Coanda.1918 - Decree on expropriation of land in old Romania (until March 1919 2,224,588 hectares were expropriated and leased to peasant communities).1926 - Birth of jurist Ioan Ceterchi, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (March 1, 1974). (d. April 5, 1992)1936 - Birth of painter Constantin Flondor.1937 - Birth of painter Marin Gherasim. (d. March 27, 2017)1938 - The Front of National Renaissance is established as the only allowed political organization by Royal Decree of Carol II.1943 - Death of architect Nicolae Budesti-Ghica, honorary member of the Romanian Academy (b. December 22, 1869)1958 - Birth of composer Dani Constantin.1963 - Romania and Tunisia establish diplomatic relations at embassy level.1989 - The Romanian revolution breaks out in Timisoara.1990 - Timisoara hosts one-year commemoration of the 1989 Romanian revolution. Protesters chant anti-presidential slogans and demand to know the truth.1991 - Death of actor Mihai Berechet (b. November 7, 1927)2016 - Death of Ion Tobosaru, professor, theatre theoretician and aesthetician of Romanian culture (b. 1 November 1930).