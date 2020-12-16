 
     
DECEMBER 16 IN HISTORY

Untitled istorie

1848 - The National Assembly of Romanian leaders in Transylvania adopts in Sibiu a National Petition protesting against the forced "union" of Transylvania with Hungary.

1878 - Birth of historian Nicolae Banescu, Romanian Academy member. (d. September 11, 1971)
1894 - Death of architect Alexandru Orascu, considered one of the founders of the Romanian school of architecture. (b. July 30, 1817)
1901 - Death of physician Zaharia Petrescu, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (b. April 25, 1841)
1910 - Issy-les-Moulineaux, near Paris hosts the world's first experimental flight of a jet plane, invented and piloted by its inventor Henri Coanda.
1918 - Decree on expropriation of land in old Romania (until March 1919 2,224,588 hectares were expropriated and leased to peasant communities).
1926 - Birth of jurist Ioan Ceterchi, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (March 1, 1974). (d. April 5, 1992)
1936 - Birth of painter Constantin Flondor.
1937 - Birth of painter Marin Gherasim. (d. March 27, 2017)
1938 - The Front of National Renaissance is established as the only allowed political organization by Royal Decree of Carol II.
1943 - Death of architect Nicolae Budesti-Ghica, honorary member of the Romanian Academy (b. December 22, 1869)
1958 - Birth of composer Dani Constantin.
1963 - Romania and Tunisia establish diplomatic relations at embassy level.
1989 - The Romanian revolution breaks out in Timisoara.
1990 - Timisoara hosts one-year commemoration of the 1989 Romanian revolution. Protesters chant anti-presidential slogans and demand to know the truth.
1991 - Death of actor Mihai Berechet (b. November 7, 1927)
2016 - Death of Ion Tobosaru, professor, theatre theoretician and aesthetician of Romanian culture (b. 1 November 1930).

