Decision to resume educational activities in summer to be taken after prior agreement of health specialists

Prime minister Ludovic Orban stressed on Thursday, with regard to the resumption of educational activities during the summer period - courses, summer schools, school camps, etc. - that the decision would better be taken after a prior agreement of the health specialists is obtained.

The head of the Executive participated on Thursday with Deputy Prime minister Raluca Turcan and Education Minister Monica Anisie in a consultation with representatives of the Private Schools' Association.

According to a Government post on Facebook, the topics discussed were the financing of education, including during the summer, in the context of the suspension of courses and activities during the pandemic period, and also the way private education can contribute to the provision of educational activities during this period.

"Prime Minister Orban said, with regard to the resumption of educational activities during the summer period - courses, summer schools, school camps, etc. - that the decision would better be taken after a prior agreement of the health specialists is obtained," the post reads.

Another point of the discussion was related to the establishment of pilot schools, in which remote learning can be included.

In this context, Minister Monica Anisie recalled that there is, under public debate, a government decision on the establishment of pilot schools and invited private schools to send letters of intent to the ministry.

"Representatives of the Association of Private Schools have shown openness to participate, together with the authorities, in the schooling of children from the public system in the spaces of the private education network, when the epidemiological situation will allow the resumption of classes for all children," the post says.

During the talks, Deputy Prime minister Raluca Turcan also said that "a standard assessment of children in the entire education system is among the Government's priorities.