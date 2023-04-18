Deepening, diversifying, boosting relations with Brazil on agenda of President Iohannis' visit to Latin America

President Klaus Iohannis begins a tour of Latin America on Tuesday until 26 April, including Brazil, Chile and Argentina.

The central objective of president Iohannis' visit to Brazil on Tuesday and Wednesday, the first state visit in the last 23 years, is to deepen, diversify and boost bilateral relations with Brazil, Romania's main trading partner in Latin America and the Caribbean, told Agerpres.

On Tuesday, President Klaus Iohannis will visit the memorial museum dedicated to President Juscelino Kubitschek de Oliveira, founder of the city of Brasilia.

Afterwards, the head of state will be received by his Brazilian counterpart, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, with whom he will hold official talks. President Iohannis will also attend an official lunch.

According to the Presidential Administration, the two presidents will discuss the stage and prospects for bilateral relations, as well as topical issues on the regional and international agendas.

The source indicates that the central objective of this visit is to deepen, diversify and boost bilateral relations with Brazil, Romania's main trading partner in Latin America and the Caribbean, which will also be reflected in the adoption by the two presidents of a Joint Declaration. The document contains the commitment of the two sides to increase the level of bilateral relations through intensified political dialogue and more dynamic sectoral cooperation in areas of common interest such as trade, investment, industry, scientific research and innovation, cyber security, digitalisation, climate change, sustainable agriculture, education and culture.

Given the level of trade, which is below the potential offered by the two markets, the visit will also seek to promote Romania as an attractive economic partner, with a focus on cooperation and investment opportunities in industry, energy, agriculture, IT and other sectors.

On Wednesday, President Iohannis will meet local authorities in Rio de Janeiro. He will meet with Rio de Janeiro Deputy Governor Thiago Pampolha Goncalves at the Guanabara Palace and with Rio de Janeiro Deputy Mayor Nilton Caldeira at the city hall. On the same day, President Klaus Iohannis will lay a wreath at the National Monument to the fallen heroes of World War II.

After the official visit to Brazil, the next stages of the President's South American tour are state visits to the Republic of Chile and the Republic of Argentina, the first at this level in the last ten and 30 years, respectively.

According to the Presidential Administration, these visits are aimed at relaunching high-level dialogue with Latin American countries and reviving bilateral interactions at the political-diplomatic and sectoral levels, respectively, and are intended to open up new opportunities for collaboration in areas of increased interest, including those relating to joint responses to a number of global challenges.

In 2000, from 23-27 July, the then president of Romania, Emil Constantinescu, paid an official visit to Brazil. In Chile, former president Traian Basescu attended the 2013 EU (European Union) - CELAC (Community of Latin American and Caribbean States) Summit in Santiago de Chile on 25-28 January. Former president Ion Iliescu made his last state visit to Argentina in 1993, on 27-29 July.