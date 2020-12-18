Defence, Foreign, Finance, Interior, Education, Energy, Agriculture, Culture and Labour Ministries to go to PNL

National Liberal Party (PNL) Chairman Ludovic Orban announced on Friday evening, following negotiations with Save Romania Union (USR) - The Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (PLUS) and the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR), that the Liberals would hold nine portfolios in the future coalition government, namely the Ministries of Defense, Foreign Affairs, Finance, Interior, Education, Energy, Agriculture, Culture and Labour, according to AGERPRES.

"The portfolios that will be represented by PNL representatives: Ministry of National Defense, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Public Finance, Ministry of Interior, Ministry of National Education, Ministry of Energy - we decided to divide the Ministry of Economy, Business Environment and Tourism into two structures in which the Ministry of Energy will be headed by a representative of the PNL - also the Ministry of Agriculture will be managed by a representative of the PNL, the Ministry of Culture, the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection - where it is about work we do not back down from. These are the ministries that will be managed by PNL representatives," said Orban, after the negotiations among PNL, USR PLUS and UDMR that took place at Vila Lac.

He emphasised the importance of "team spirit, solidarity and cohesion in implementing the governance programme."

"The governance programme team has made significant progress and we are confident that in the coming days both the political negotiation team and the governance programme team will complete the work to provide Romania with the development over the next four years we we all look forward to," said Orban.

Orban had previously announced that Florin Citu is the candidate for prime minister, endorsed by UDMR, USR PLUS and PNL, and that the future government would have two deputy PMs and 18 ministries, out of which 9 headed by PNL representatives, 6 by USR PLUS representatives and 3 by UDMR representatives.