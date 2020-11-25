Defence Ministry lit up in orange to celebrate International Day for Elimination of Violence against Women

Romania's National Defence Ministry (MApN) is marking today the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women by lighting up its headquarters in Bucharest in orange, a colour dedicated to this cause, according to AGERPRES.

"This way, the Ministry of National Defence shows its support to the awareness-raising efforts on the issue of violence against women and support to the conduct in Romania, under the National Agency for Equal Opportunities between Women and Men, of an international campaign to end violence against women and girls," according to a MApN news statement released on Wednesday.

The United Nations General Assembly established the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women on November 25, 2000 under Resolution A /RES/54/134. Governments, UN agencies, international and non-governmental organisations are invited to organise events to draws attention to the issue of violence against women.

According to MApN, Romania is joining this initiative this year via the National Agency for Equal Opportunities between Women and Men, and it will organise a series of events dedicated to the international campaign for the elimination of violence against women and girls marking a 16-day series of activism against violence against women that is conducted every year between November 25 (International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women) and December 10 (Human Rights Day - celebrating the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights).