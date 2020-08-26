Defense Minister, German counterpart discuss Black Sea security

Minister of National Defense Nicolae Ciuca had on Wednesday a bilateral meeting with his German counterpart Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, on the sidelines of the EU Defense Ministers' informal meeting taking place in Berlin.

The topics approached referred to the development of bilateral defense cooperation within the North Atlantic Alliance, the European Union and the United Nations, with Minister Ciuca expressing Romania's full willingness to support the German Presidency of the Council of the European Union and emphasizing the importance it attaches to consolidating NATO - EU cooperation, the Ministry of National Defense informed in a release.

The two officials also pointed out certain aspects regarding NATO's defense and deterrence posture, as well as the security situation in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Black Sea region.

At the end of the talks, the two ministers agreed on the need to step up bilateral defense cooperation.