Defense Minister Tilvar to attend Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting in Germany

Ministerul Apărării Naționale
National Defense Minister Angel Tilvar participates on Friday in the eleventh meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group taking place at the Ramstein Air Force Base in Germany.

According to a release from the National Defense Ministry, the meeting of the already established international format of support to the Ukrainian partner is an opportunity to exchange ideas on the security situation generated by the Russian Federation's war of aggression against Ukraine and to identify further ways of aid for Ukraine. AGERPRES

