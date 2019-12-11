DefMin Ciuca, German ambassador Meier-Klodt address bilateral military cooperation

The military cooperation between Romania and Germany was on the agenda of the talks between the Romanian Defence Minister Nicolae Ciuca and the German ambassador in Bucharest, Cord Meier-Klodt, at the ministry's Hqs., a release by the ministry sent to AGERPRES reads.

The two dignitaries addressed the military cooperation in both bilateral and multinational format, within the NATO and the EU, as well as within the UN peace-keeping missions.The agenda also included the good cooperation between the two countries within the NATO-level Nation-Framework-type Group led by Germany, the two high officials voicing their commitment to furthering efforts on the joint development of capabilities, the release adds.Minister Ciuca thanked the Berlin diplomat for Germany's support on the expertise segment in the training process to deploying the Romanian detachment to Mali that, starting with October is contributing for one year to the peace-keeping efforts in this Africa region, within the UN - MINUSMA.