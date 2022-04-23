DefMIn Dincu: Let's receive Lord's Resurrection in unity, good understanding, confidence in future

Let's receive Lord's Resurrection in unity, good understanding, and confidence in the future, on Saturday said the National Defence minister, Vasile Dincu, adding that the country's defence is in good hands, with the military on duty permanently to make sure Romania enjoys peace, quiet, integrity and sovereignty.

The minister said that, through the traditions left by the ancestors, the feasts of the Holy Easter are spent at home, together with the loved ones, in order to share in the family the hope given by Christ, through His Resurrection, to the entire Christianity.

"We are also with the Ukrainian people, hard-tried by an unjust, undeserved and absurd war, carried with an invader who reminds, through their brutality and cruelty, of times we thought were past. Unfortunately, many, outrageously many Ukrainian civilians have lost their lives as a result of Russian aggression and millions of citizens of Ukraine have taken the path of exile. Many of these refugees receive the Holy Light here in Romania, where they are welcome," the minister said.

He thanked all Romanians for the trust they have in the Army and for the constant support they give to the institution.