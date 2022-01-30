DefMin Dincu: President Iohannis respects the communication hierarchy very well

Defence Minister Vasile Dincu of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) says that President Klaus Iohannis respects very well the hierarchy regarding communication to the general public.

He was asked on Sunday if he did not feel that President Klaus Iohannis was often absent when he should have gone out and talk to the people.

"I believe, as a communications professor, I believe in a very clear hierarchy of communication levels and types of communication. There are presidents who always want to take up everything and take in all the information, communicate instead of the prime minister, communicate instead of the ministers when there are important events. I believe that President Iohannis respects the hierarchy very well and lets the whole administrative system be valued. Romania had presidents who would communicate very often, but I believe that the President of Romania should communicate only in key moments, and when he says something, it should be an essential thing. When the presidents would communicate every week - and there were such political times - I could see that becoming commonplace. (...) If I were to opt for such a system, I would opt for this type of a system in which the President communicates the least and the most important things; in such order, horizontal communication would be created downwards, other types of communication suited to particular events," Dincu told Prima TV private broadcaster on Sunday.