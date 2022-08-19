DefMin Dincu: The Military Medical Corps have shown altruism, devotion, sacrifice, professionalism

Defence Minister Vasile Dincu said on Friday that the Military Medical Corps of Romania have shown "altruism, devotion, spirit of sacrifice and professionalism", whether it was the Balkan wars or the two world wars, or the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Whether we are talking about the period of the Balkan Wars or the two world wars, the missions you have conducted in war zones after 1990, the members of the Military Medical Corps have shown altruism, devotion, spirit of sacrifice and professionalism, waging decisive battles every day to save every life, to protect life, thus honouring their oath of allegiance, both to our country and our people, as well as the professional one to Hippocrates," Dincu told a lay of wreaths ceremony on Friday at the Monument of Sanitary Heroes in Bucharest, on the 160th anniversary of the establishment of the Corps of Sanitary Officers of the Romanian Army.

He pointed out that the healthcare system has been "on the front line" since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Since the beginning of this pandemic, the medical health system has been on the front line of the epidemic. All 11 military hospitals of the Ministry of National Defence have been actively involved in supporting nationwide measures by providing beds and treating COVID-19, by providing staff and resources necessary for the operation of the three operational mobile hospitals in Otopeni, Constanta and Timisoara, by temporarily seconding some medical staff and professionals to the management of some civil hospitals hard to manage," said Dincu.

He also announced a series of investment in military infrastructure.

"For the development of the military infrastructure in 2022, we are running 44 investment projects approved under the Public Investment Programme of the Ministry of National Defence, with a total budget of 175 million RON, and credit commitments worth 462 million RON. Also in the investment chapter, I want to point to the design and execution programmes of four infrastructure projects: new wards in Craiova, Pitesti, Sibiu and Brasov (...). Also, under the national resilience programme, the disbursement of expenses generated by the construction of the four newly approved wards to the tune of 388 million RON is secured," the minister said.

About European funds to finance projects, Dancu said that three projects were being implemented to refund expenses during the COVID-19 pandemic, worth 45 million RON, Agerpres.