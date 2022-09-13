DefMin Dincu to visit Israel

Romania's Defence Minister Vasile Dincu will be paying an official visit to Israel, September 13 - 16.

According to the Romanian Defence Ministry (MApN), Dincu's schedule includes a bilateral meeting with his Israeli counterpart, taking part in official wreath-laying ceremonies at the Yad Vashem Memorial, the Holocaust Museum and the Children's Memorial, as well as visits to the headquarters of some defence companies, told Agerpres.

The two ministers will hold discussions on Middle East and Black Sea security as well as the latest developments in and prospects for bilateral defence co-operation.

MApN says the visit is further proof of the excellent co-operation ties between the two countries and their commitment to bilateral and regional development.