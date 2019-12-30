DefMin requests activity plan to improve cooperation with military personnel associative structures

Defense Minister Nicolae Ciuca requested on Monday that the Defense Ministry's 2020 activity plan for the improvement of cooperation with the active duty, reserve and retired military personnel, war veterans and hero worship associative structures be completed by January 15, the Ministry of National Defense said in a release.

The order was given following the talks the Minister, the Chief of Defense Staff, Lieutenant general Daniel Petrescu, and Secretary of State Simona Cojocaru have had during the day with the representatives of the military personnel associative structures.

DefMin Ciuca requested that the plan of activities should also include the proposals made by the representatives of the associative structures during the meeting.

He also emphasized the need for a sustained and consistent dialogue, showing that the Defense Ministry is actively involved in solving the problems indicated by the associative structures of the reserve and retired military personnel.

Nicolae Ciuca also pointed out the need for a better coordination with the other representative structures of the National Defense, Public Order and National Security System.

Lieutenant general (ret.) Neculai Bahnareanu, who is the president of the "Alexandru Ioan Cuza" Reserve and Retired Military Personnel Association and of the Associative Structures Forum, emphasized the need to get the military institution involved in defending the dignity of the military personnel by removing the inequities from the state military pensions system, providing a fair pay for the active members of the military, and deterring negative views about the active duty, reserve and retired military personnel.