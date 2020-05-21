Depending on epidemic evolution, terraces may reopen, outdoor shows could be resumed as of June 1

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Wednesday evening on the private television broadcaster Realitatea Plus that terraces could be reopened and outdoor shows could be resumed as of June 1.

"Activities where there is a limited risk of the virus spreading could be resumed. I give you two examples. The terraces. They are outdoors, but with some very thought-out safeguards. Outdoor shows could be resumed. And with a limited number of spectators," Orban said.

"If things stay under control, if the number of infected people is kept at a judicious level, then we can move to a later stage of relaxation. If not, we cannot move to a stage of relaxation. It is even possible, if we find that in certain areas the resumption of activity has led precisely to the increase in the number of infected people, then there is a risk of even returning to restrictions in certain areas. (...) We will conduct an information campaign for citizens to present all the rules and the measures we will adopt for each type of activity to prevent the risk of spreading the virus," mentioned Orban.