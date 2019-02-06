Deputy PM Birchall at Global Coalition to defeat Daesh: Dancila Gov't firmly endorses fight against terrorism

The Dancila Government firmly endorses the fight against terrorism and opposes all forms of extremism and fundamentalist behaviors and actions, because there is no justification for any kind of terrorism, regardless of whether is based on ideological, religious, political, racist, ethnic reasons or any other reason, Deputy Prime Minister Ana Birchall stated, while representing Romania at the meeting of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIL/Daesh.

The event, within which US President Donald Trump is a guest of honor, was hosted on Wednesday in Washington by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, a Government release sent to AGERPRES informs.According to the quoted source, the meeting analysed the results of the of the four-year Coalition and Partner actions, the next stages of the campaigns in Iraq and Syria, which will focus on preventing the terrorist group's resurgence through stabilization and security assistance, as well as the ways of destructuring the ISIL / Daesh global network.Ana Birchall delivered a speech to the first plenary session called "Syria and Iraq- liberated from ISIL," context in which she underscored Romania's commitment for the international efforts to fight terrorism."The Dancila Government firmly endorses the fight against terrorism and opposes all forms of extremism and fundamentalist behaviors and actions, because there is no justification for any kind of terrorism, regardless of whether is based on ideological, religious, political, racist, ethnic reasons or any other reason. Prime Minister Viorica Dancila and Romania's Government welcome the Coalition's progresses in the military campaign, as well as those of the Iraqi authorities, obtained the after the liberation of the Iraqi territory from the ISIL / Daesh terrorist group and support the territorial unit and sovereignty of the Republic of Iraq," reads the message delivered by Deputy PM Birchall, according to the press release.Furthermore, the Romanian Deputy PM conveyed Romania's concern regarding the increase of terrorist risks and threats in the extended region of the Middle East and North Africa, through foreign terrorist fighters and latent cells, context in which she underscored the importance of a comprehensive approach, that takes into account the social-economic and political causes leading up to radicalisation and the emergence of terrorist groups.Moreover, Ana Birchall highlighted the need for political settlement of the conflicts in the region, in view of ensuring peace and stability, as well as for combating terrorist groups, the quoted source shows.The Deputy PM also pointed out Romania's commitment to fight against cyber aggression and terrorist activities in the digital space."Romania believes that the observance of the international legislation is essential for the promotion of a free, open and safe cyber-space and the observance of the right to free speech should correspond to the security risks induced by the activities related to terrorism," the Romanian Deputy Prime Minister stated, as quoted in the release.On this occasion, the Romanian dignitary carried out talks with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. During these discussions, Ana Birchall underscored the "excellent collaboration and coordination between Romania and the US on topics of shared interest, including the efficient strategic cooperation in view of managing threats on the Eastern Flank and the Black Sea region." Furthermore, the Romanian Deputy PM said that "the Strategic Partnership between Romania and the US plays an essential role in strengthening our country's role as a capable and active supplier of security and stability at regional and global level."Deputy PM Birchall is invited to participate in the inner circle lunch offered by US State Secretary Mike Pompeo and she will also attend the second plenary session called "Coalition against ISIL 2019" where US President Donald Trump is expected to deliver a speech.