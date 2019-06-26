 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Deputy PM Suciu: Development Ministry budget supplemented with 500 million lei for PNDL

Inquam Photos/ Octav Ganea
Daniel Suciu

The Government supplemented on Tuesday the budget of the Regional Development Ministry with 500 million lei for the National Local Development Programme (PNDL), stages 1 and 2, Deputy Prime Minister Daniel Suciu announced. 


"Today, in the Government meeting, the budget of the Regional Development Ministry was supplemented with 500 million lei for the National Local Development Programme, stages 1 and 2," Suciu told a news conference at Victoria Governmental Palace. 

He added that there were politicians who said that this programme should be stopped, but, in the meantime, they changed their minds. 

"As I have said many times, this programme not only shouldn't be interrupted, as there are voices from other political parties, although we have seen that lately they changed their minds. Not only do we not stop it, but we will make sure that each project carried out by any local public administration will be completed and financed by the Development Ministry," he mentioned.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.