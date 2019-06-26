Deputy PM Suciu: Development Ministry budget supplemented with 500 million lei for PNDL

The Government supplemented on Tuesday the budget of the Regional Development Ministry with 500 million lei for the National Local Development Programme (PNDL), stages 1 and 2, Deputy Prime Minister Daniel Suciu announced.

"Today, in the Government meeting, the budget of the Regional Development Ministry was supplemented with 500 million lei for the National Local Development Programme, stages 1 and 2," Suciu told a news conference at Victoria Governmental Palace.He added that there were politicians who said that this programme should be stopped, but, in the meantime, they changed their minds."As I have said many times, this programme not only shouldn't be interrupted, as there are voices from other political parties, although we have seen that lately they changed their minds. Not only do we not stop it, but we will make sure that each project carried out by any local public administration will be completed and financed by the Development Ministry," he mentioned.