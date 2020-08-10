Deputy PM Turcan calls August 10, 2018 unhealed wound of Romanian democracy

Deputy Prime Minister Raluca Turcan said on Monday that August 10, 2018 represents an "unhealed wound of the recent Romanian democracy," showing that she is waiting for justice to clarify things in the case.

"August 10, 2018 is an unhealed wound of recent Romanian democracy. After the miners' riots [in 1990 and 1991] , I did not think I would see violently repressed protests in Romania, but the Social Democratic Party (PSD) has managed to turn us back in time, behaving as it knows best: abusively and manipulatively, from the position of someone who should not be contracted. Romanians must not forget what the toxic PSD government means. Justice has shown in time that the place of the PSD leader with dictatorial leanings is behind bars. I expect justice to clarify things in the August 10 case and to send the culprits where they belong. That is exactly why the National Liberal Party (PNL) has declassified the August 10 report and offered all its support for investigating the facts that those in Victoriei Square have not forgotten," Turcan wrote on Monday on Facebook.

She pointed out that violent repression of civil rights must be punished.

"Justice will have its say, and August 10 will go down in history, because Romanian society must never again live through such abuses. Violent repression of citizens' rights must be punished! That will restore people's confidence in democracy and public institutions. The recent decision to reopen the August 10 case is a step in the right direction that I and the entire society have welcomed, especially the victims of the violence of two years ago. I am with these people and I support their right to truth and justice! Not only today, when the subject is on everyone's mind. Democratic and political maturation means particularly democratic institutions that work independently and freely, with the PNL government being the guarantee of this fact," wrote Turcan.

The Bucharest Court of Appeal is considering today a request from the Directorate for the Investigation of Organised Crime and Terror (DIICOT) to reopen the investigation of Gendarmerie Chiefs for their involvement in the August 10 case.