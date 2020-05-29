Deputy PM Turcan: Gov't adopted procedure allowing pupils to use public transportation free of charge to go to school

The Government adopted the detailed procedure allowing pupils "to use public transportation free of charge to go to school," Deputy PM Raluca Turcan announced on Thursday evening, on her Facebook page.

"Today we have adopted the detailed procedure allowing pupils to use public transportation free of charge to go to school. Thus, the pupils will be able to go to school based on their report cards, no matter the public transportation means they will use, without needing to pay anything for the tickets or the subscriptions for this trip to school and back home. These documents will be settled directly between the transporters and state authorities in charge," said Raluca Turcan.The Deputy PM showed that, on the one hand, "the measure is meant to transpose into norms and in practice the guarantee right to free education provided by the Constitution and the National Education Law.""On the other hand, it represents concrete support granted to the pupils from the most vulnerable categories so that they will be able to continue to go to school," added Turcan.