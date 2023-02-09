DevMin Cseke: Seismic consolidation of buildings in 100 localities with non-refundable funding

The Development, Public Works and Administration (MDLPA) is consolidating 238 buildings, housing blocks, hospitals and schools, with non-refundable funding from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), relevant Minister Cseke Attila announced on Thursday.

He mentioned that so far, he signed 168 funding contracts worth 441 million EUR for 238 buildings situated in 100 localities of Romania.

"The funding is entirely ensured by the Development ministry and the money shouldn't be returned. Since the beginning of my minister tenure I have ordered the amendment of old laws which didn't help the consolidation of buildings, I have unfolded the call of projects and we have hundreds of funding contracts signed. With the financing secured, the local authorities must proceed to the investment implementation phase," the Minister of Development stated, according to a press release.

According to the minister, 148 projects, worth 261,981,343.88 EUR, aim the seismic consolidation and energy renovation of 162 public buildings, medical, educational units and administrative offices, and another 20 projects, worth 179,057,623.29 EUR, aim the consolidation of 76 multi-family residential buildings. Most contracts were signed with local authorities in Bucharest, Iasi, Constanta, Galati and Prahova.

Minister Cseke Attila brought to mind that, as of this year, the Development ministry also unfolds the National Programme to consolidate the buildings with high seismic risk, which has, for 2023, an allocated budget of 200 million RON in budget loans and 500 million RON in commitment credits, and the financing is 100pct.

The MDLPA doesn't ask for co-financing either from the tenants, or from the local or central authorities, the Minister of Development underscored.

So far, for the National Programme, there have been submitted funding requests worth 4,635,562,231.97 RON, for the consolidation of 277 public buildings and housing blocks across the country, of which 128 are in Bucharest - the minister showed, underscoring that the call to submit the funding requests is opened until 20 February 2023, 23:59hrs. AGERPRES