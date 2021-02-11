 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Dinamo defeats archrival FCSB to advance to Romanian Football Cup quarterfinals

Twitter
fc dinamo

FC Dinamo defeated archrival FCSB 1 - 0 (0 - 0) on Wednesday evening at the Dinamo Stadium in Bucharest to advance to the quarterfinals of the Romanian Cup, according to AGERPRES.

Slovakian Adam Nemec scored the only goal of the game (55); Dinamo thus made up for the same score defeat a week ago, on its own turf, in the 21st round of League I.

Dinamo is the fifth team that makes it to the Romanian Cup quarterfinals, after Chindia Targoviste and three League II teams: Dunarea Calarasi, Petrolul Ploiesti and Universitatea Cluj.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.