Dinamo defeats archrival FCSB to advance to Romanian Football Cup quarterfinals

FC Dinamo defeated archrival FCSB 1 - 0 (0 - 0) on Wednesday evening at the Dinamo Stadium in Bucharest to advance to the quarterfinals of the Romanian Cup, according to AGERPRES.

Slovakian Adam Nemec scored the only goal of the game (55); Dinamo thus made up for the same score defeat a week ago, on its own turf, in the 21st round of League I.

Dinamo is the fifth team that makes it to the Romanian Cup quarterfinals, after Chindia Targoviste and three League II teams: Dunarea Calarasi, Petrolul Ploiesti and Universitatea Cluj.