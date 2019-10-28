Dismissed PM Dancila: Gov't meeting agenda includes briefing on measures for presidential elections

Dismissed Prime Minister Viorica Dancila announced at the Victoria Governmental Palace that on Monday's Government meeting agenda there is a briefing on the measures taken for the good conduct of the presidential elections, bringing to mind that the Government has in view increasing the number of polling stations abroad to 835."We have taken all measures for the preparation and good conduct of the presidential elections, so that we ensure the right to vote of all Romanian citizens, both in the country and across the borders. To exercise the right to vote, Romanians in the Diaspora have three days at their disposal. Moreover, we have in view increasing the number of polling stations to 835, almost the double from the elections to the European Parliament held in May. I am constantly informed on the preparation of the electoral process. Today, included, we have a briefing on the measures taken for the good conduct of the presidential ballot. All these, in the context in which we still haven't an interim minister designated to the Interior Ministry," Dancila said before the Government meeting.
