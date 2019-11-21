Domestic consumers must change energy consumption habits (ANRE)

Achieving energy efficiency does not require huge investments in industry or in people's homes, but it can be achieved by changing the energy consumption habits and behavior of residential consumers, given that the planet is dying, the deputy chairman of the National Energy Regulatory Authority (ANRE), Zoltan Nagy-Bege, said on Thursday.

"The most important thing in the context of energy efficiency, especially in the case of domestic consumers, is the change of mentality and the change of perception regarding energy efficiency, the change of some habits the domestic consumers have. (...) I ask you: how many of you here in the room switch off a light bulb every time you come out of the room? How many of you turn off the water when brushing your teeth? How many of you shut the window when it's very hot outside? How many of you explain to your child how to behave and how to take care of this planet of ours that is dying, slowly going extinct? So the behavior must be changed first, and only by changing our behavior, without making huge investments, both in the industry and at home, spectacular results can be obtained," the ANRE deputy chairman told a conference dedicated to the energy efficiency of buildings.

He criticized the individuals, companies or institutions that declare their interest in energy efficiency but do not turn their statements into concrete actions.

"There was a commissioner, [e.n.- Gunther] Oettinger, who had a very interesting and very true saying. Oettinger was energy commissioner until 2014, I think, and he said that energy efficiency is exactly the same as faith. Sunday, when we go to church, everyone there believes, says prayers, sets out to be a good person, to look after others, and when we leave the church we forget everything. It's the same with efficiency: when we are at conferences, everyone sees the benefits, everyone is convinced that energy efficiency is the future and we must do everything for efficiency, and when we have left the conference room we forgot everything," said Zoltan Nagy-Bege.

ANRE deputy chairman estimated that the financing through the Government of the domestic consumers who do not have financial possibilities will play an important role in achieving Romania's energy efficiency targets for 2030 and said that Romania's national energy policies for the following years should be coordinated with the European financing arrangements for the period 2021-2027