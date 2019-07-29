Donald Trump anunţă demiterea directorului serviciilor de informaţii, Dan Coats

Preşedintele american, Donald Trump, a anunţat că actualul directorul serviciilor de informaţii, Dan Coats, va părăsi postul la 15 august, transmite Reuters şi AFP preluate de agerpres.

....be leaving office on August 15th. I would like to thank Dan for his great service to our Country. The Acting Director will be named shortly.

I am pleased to announce that highly respected Congressman John Ratcliffe of Texas will be nominated by me to be the Director of National Intelligence. A former U.S. Attorney, John will lead and inspire greatness for the Country he loves. Dan Coats, the current Director, will....