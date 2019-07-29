 
     
Donald Trump anunţă demiterea directorului serviciilor de informaţii, Dan Coats

abcnews.com
trump

Preşedintele american, Donald Trump, a anunţat că actualul directorul serviciilor de informaţii, Dan Coats, va părăsi postul la 15 august, transmite Reuters şi AFP preluate de agerpres.


Liderul de la Washington a mai scris pe Twitter că congresmanul de Texas John Ratcliffe va fi numit în locul lui Dan Coats.

