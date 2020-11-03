A few dozen health and social assistance employees, unionized workers under the SANITAS Federation, are participating on Tuesday in a protest in Victoria Square, in front of the Victoria governmental Palace, titled the "Exhaustion March", displeased by what they call "incoherent crisis strategies" drawn up by the authorities in what regards epidemic management approach, according to AGERPRES.

The protesters bearing placards with the message "Unfulfilled promises exhausted us" chanted "Shame on you!" towards the Government building.

The participants in the march are wearing masks and gloves and their number did not exceed 100 persons in the first hour of protest.

"Our members, employees of the health system and in the social assistance system, are exhausted because they've been fighting for more than 8 months on a permanently shifting front, without their right to rest, to protection, to fair payment, they are even more exhausted as they lose more and more dear colleagues, who are no longer keeping up with the fight against the deadly virus due to the stress they are subjected to, stress that weakens their defence capacity!" says the release by which the SANITAS Federation announced the organization of the protest.